China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,900 shares, a growth of 223.7% from the February 28th total of 11,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 89,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

China Construction Bank Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of China Construction Bank stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,935. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.95. China Construction Bank has a 52 week low of $12.07 and a 52 week high of $18.59. The firm has a market cap of $214.88 billion, a PE ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.09.

China Construction Bank Company Profile

Featured Articles

China Construction Bank Corporation provides various banking and related financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through Corporate Finance Business, Personal Finance Business, Treasury and Asset Management Business, and Others segments.

