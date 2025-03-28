China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,900 shares, a growth of 223.7% from the February 28th total of 11,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 89,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.
China Construction Bank Stock Down 1.0 %
Shares of China Construction Bank stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,935. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.95. China Construction Bank has a 52 week low of $12.07 and a 52 week high of $18.59. The firm has a market cap of $214.88 billion, a PE ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.09.
China Construction Bank Company Profile
