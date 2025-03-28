Orbia Advance Co., S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:MXCHY) Short Interest Up 206.1% in March

Orbia Advance Co., S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:MXCHY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,000 shares, a growth of 206.1% from the February 28th total of 4,900 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days.
Orbia Advance Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:MXCHY traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.45. 115 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,198. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.66. Orbia Advance has a one year low of $1.18 and a one year high of $4.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.
Orbia Advance Company Profile
