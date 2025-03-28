Orbia Advance Co., S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:MXCHY) Short Interest Up 206.1% in March

Orbia Advance Co., S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:MXCHY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,000 shares, a growth of 206.1% from the February 28th total of 4,900 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MXCHY traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.45. 115 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,198. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.66. Orbia Advance has a one year low of $1.18 and a one year high of $4.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Orbia Advance Corporation, SAB. de C.V. provides products and solutions for precision agriculture, building and infrastructure, fluorinated, polymer, and connectivity sectors worldwide. The company offers irrigation systems, agricultural and greenhouse projects, digital farming technologies, and related services; and connectivity solutions, including conduits, cable-in conduit, and other HDPE products and solutions.

