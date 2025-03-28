BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN) Short Interest Update

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,400 shares, a growth of 235.8% from the February 28th total of 15,900 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 111,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Stock Performance

MYN traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.92. The company had a trading volume of 40,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,345. BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund has a 1 year low of $9.80 and a 1 year high of $10.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.33.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.0512 per share. This is a boost from BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.19%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MYN. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $167,000. Breakwater Capital Group grew its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 55,377 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 8,374 shares in the last quarter. Tallon Kerry Patrick bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,000. PFG Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its position in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 81.0% during the fourth quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 20,963 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 9,380 shares during the last quarter. 29.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

