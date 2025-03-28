BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN) Short Interest Update

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,400 shares, a growth of 235.8% from the February 28th total of 15,900 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 111,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Stock Performance
MYN traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.92. The company had a trading volume of 40,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,345. BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund has a 1 year low of $9.80 and a 1 year high of $10.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.33.
BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.0512 per share. This is a boost from BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.19%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund
BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Company Profile
BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- Why Dollar Tree’s Family Dollar Sale Could Spark a Comeback
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- JPMorgan: The ‘NVIDIA of Banking’ Poised for More Gains?
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- Buy the Chewy Stock Reversal? Here’s Why Now Is the Time
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.