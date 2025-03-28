Evoke (LON:EVOK) Trading Down 18.7% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Evoke plc (LON:EVOK – Get Free Report) were down 18.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 56 ($0.72) and last traded at GBX 58.05 ($0.75). Approximately 55,595,465 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,853% from the average daily volume of 2,847,325 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 71.40 ($0.92).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EVOK shares. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Evoke from GBX 130 ($1.68) to GBX 90 ($1.16) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.81) price objective on shares of Evoke in a report on Monday, December 16th.

Get Evoke alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on EVOK

Evoke Stock Down 1.1 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 68.88 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 63.49. The company has a market cap of £224.78 million, a P/E ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 0.84.

Evoke (LON:EVOK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported GBX (6.40) (($0.08)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Evoke had a negative return on equity of 517.98% and a negative net margin of 8.50%. As a group, analysts forecast that Evoke plc will post 12.7648305 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Evoke

In related news, insider Andrea Gisle Joosen acquired 14,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 70 ($0.91) per share, with a total value of £10,200.40 ($13,202.69). Insiders own 27.00% of the company’s stock.

About Evoke

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Evoke Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evoke and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.