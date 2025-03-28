Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PSL) Short Interest Update

Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PSL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 78.9% from the February 28th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ PSL traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $107.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,553. Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $91.63 and a 12-month high of $114.45. The firm has a market cap of $91.00 million, a P/E ratio of 20.57 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $109.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.07.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.2207 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 24th. This is an increase from Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21.

Institutional Trading of Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF

About Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF by 265.2% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF by 46,775.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $247,000.

PowerShares Dynamic Consumer Staples Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Consumer Staples Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stocks of consumer staples companies.

