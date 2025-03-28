Syntec Optics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTX) Short Interest Up 233.7% in March

Syntec Optics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTX – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 62,400 shares, a growth of 233.7% from the February 28th total of 18,700 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,010,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Syntec Optics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Syntec Optics by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 83,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 16,033 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Syntec Optics by 205.8% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 7,777 shares during the period. Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP acquired a new position in Syntec Optics in the 4th quarter worth $125,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Syntec Optics in the 4th quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Syntec Optics during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000.

Syntec Optics Stock Down 8.8 %

Shares of OPTX traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.35. 80,977 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 934,579. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Syntec Optics has a 1-year low of $0.85 and a 1-year high of $8.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.62.

Syntec Optics Company Profile

Syntec Optics Holdings, Inc manufactures and supplies integrated optics for biomedical, defense and military, consumer, and other applications. It offers camera modules; tool design, design for manufacturing, optical and opto-mechanical design, and moldflow analysis; SPDT optics, such as freedom optics, microlens arrays, spheres and aspheres, diffractives, SPDT materials, and optical tooling; replicative molding, that includes polymer and glass molding, and molded production materials; thin film coating and coating curve materials; and precision machining and precision machining materials.

