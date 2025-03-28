Invesco Global Water ETF (NASDAQ:PIO) Short Interest Up 87.5% in March

Invesco Global Water ETF (NASDAQ:PIO – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a growth of 87.5% from the February 28th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 111,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,339,000 after purchasing an additional 30,980 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Global Water ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,038,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Global Water ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $828,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Global Water ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $754,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in Invesco Global Water ETF by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 82,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,222,000 after acquiring an additional 13,137 shares during the period.

Invesco Global Water ETF stock traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.18. 10,553 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,781. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.93. The company has a market capitalization of $259.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.85 and a beta of 0.96. Invesco Global Water ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.35 and a fifty-two week high of $43.54.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th will be given a $0.0541 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco Global Water ETF’s previous dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 24th.

PowerShares Global Water Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ OMX Global Water Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in the equity securities that comprise the Index, American depository receipts (ADR) and Global depository receipts (GDR) that are based on the securities in the Index.

