Paladin Energy (OTCMKTS:PALAF) Hits New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

Paladin Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:PALAF – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.46 and last traded at $3.51, with a volume of 168517 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.96.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PALAF. UBS Group lowered shares of Paladin Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Paladin Energy to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Paladin Energy
Paladin Energy Trading Down 8.1 %
Paladin Energy Company Profile
Paladin Energy Ltd develops, explores for, owns, and operates uranium mines in Australia, Canada, and Africa. The company operates through Exploration, Namibia, and Australia segments. Its flagship project is the Langer Heinrich mine located in the Namib Desert in Namibia. The company was formerly known as Paladin Resources Ltd and changed its name to Paladin Energy Limited in November 2007.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Paladin Energy
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- Why Dollar Tree’s Family Dollar Sale Could Spark a Comeback
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- JPMorgan: The ‘NVIDIA of Banking’ Poised for More Gains?
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- Buy the Chewy Stock Reversal? Here’s Why Now Is the Time
Receive News & Ratings for Paladin Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paladin Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.