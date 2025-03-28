Paladin Energy (OTCMKTS:PALAF) Hits New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

Paladin Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:PALAF – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.46 and last traded at $3.51, with a volume of 168517 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.96.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PALAF. UBS Group lowered shares of Paladin Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Paladin Energy to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.64.

Paladin Energy Ltd develops, explores for, owns, and operates uranium mines in Australia, Canada, and Africa. The company operates through Exploration, Namibia, and Australia segments. Its flagship project is the Langer Heinrich mine located in the Namib Desert in Namibia. The company was formerly known as Paladin Resources Ltd and changed its name to Paladin Energy Limited in November 2007.

