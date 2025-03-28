Evoke (LON:EVOK) Shares Down 18.7% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Evoke plc (LON:EVOK – Get Free Report) traded down 18.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 56 ($0.72) and last traded at GBX 58.05 ($0.75). 55,595,465 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,853% from the average session volume of 2,847,325 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 71.40 ($0.92).

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Evoke from GBX 130 ($1.68) to GBX 90 ($1.16) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 140 ($1.81) target price on shares of Evoke in a research report on Monday, December 16th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 68.88 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 63.49. The firm has a market capitalization of £224.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 0.84.

Evoke (LON:EVOK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported GBX (6.40) (($0.08)) EPS for the quarter. Evoke had a negative net margin of 8.50% and a negative return on equity of 517.98%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Evoke plc will post 12.7648305 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Andrea Gisle Joosen acquired 14,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 70 ($0.91) per share, for a total transaction of £10,200.40 ($13,202.69). 27.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

