TeraGo (TSE:TGO) Reaches New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

TeraGo Inc. (TSE:TGO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$1.08 and last traded at C$1.08, with a volume of 1300 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.09.

TeraGo Stock Down 5.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 560.14, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$1.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.51. The company has a market capitalization of C$20.40 million, a PE ratio of -1.49, a P/E/G ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 0.94.

About TeraGo

TeraGo Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides connectivity services for businesses primarily in Canada. It owns and operates a carrier-grade multi-protocol label switching enabled wireline and fixed wireless, and Internet protocol communications network that provide Internet access, private interconnection, and data connectivity services.

