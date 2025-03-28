Willow Biosciences (TSE:WLLW) Sets New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Willow Biosciences Inc. (TSE:WLLW – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 1584400 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Willow Biosciences Stock Down 33.3 %

The company has a market cap of C$1.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 19.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 902.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.03 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.07.

About Willow Biosciences

Willow Biosciences Inc is a Canadian biotechnology company based in Calgary. It produces high purity, plant-derived compounds that provide building blocks for the global pharmaceutical, health and wellness, and consumer packaged goods industries. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from Canada.

