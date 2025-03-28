O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1,391.79 and last traded at $1,385.07, with a volume of 151845 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1,375.48.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on ORLY shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $1,150.00 to $1,450.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Wedbush lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,200.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,325.00 to $1,425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,315.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,475.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Monday, March 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,390.81.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Down 1.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $80.63 billion, a PE ratio of 34.64, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,319.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,238.40.

O’Reilly Automotive’s stock is set to split on Tuesday, June 10th. The 15-1 split was announced on Thursday, March 13th. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Monday, June 9th.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The specialty retailer reported $9.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.73 by $0.23. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.28% and a negative return on equity of 166.88%. As a group, equities analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 43.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at O’Reilly Automotive

In related news, CEO Brad W. Beckham sold 833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,300.00, for a total value of $1,082,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $988,000. This represents a 52.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Mark Joseph Merz sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,325.00, for a total transaction of $662,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $364,375. This trade represents a 64.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,894 shares of company stock valued at $10,409,618. 1.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On O’Reilly Automotive

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 64 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. L.M. Kohn & Company grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 654 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 215 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Catalina Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC now owns 262 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alcosta Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Alcosta Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,156 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,742,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

