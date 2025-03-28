Orient Overseas (International) Limited (OTCMKTS:OROVY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Orient Overseas (International) Limited (OTCMKTS:OROVY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Orient Overseas (International) Price Performance

OROVY traded down $1.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $72.00. 123 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 341. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.02. Orient Overseas has a 52-week low of $59.00 and a 52-week high of $92.17.

About Orient Overseas (International)

Orient Overseas (International) Limited, an investment holding company, provides container transport and logistics services in Asia, Europe, Australia, and North America. The company offers supply chain management services; and containerised shipping services in various trade lanes comprising Trans-Pacific, Trans-Atlantic, Asia/Europe, Asia/Australia, and Intra-Asia trades.

