Orient Overseas (International) Limited (OTCMKTS:OROVY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Orient Overseas (International) Limited (OTCMKTS:OROVY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.
OROVY traded down $1.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $72.00. 123 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 341. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.02. Orient Overseas has a 52-week low of $59.00 and a 52-week high of $92.17.
