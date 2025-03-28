Nippon Shinyaku Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPNKF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Nippon Shinyaku Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPNKF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,100 shares, a growth of 247.2% from the February 28th total of 12,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.

Nippon Shinyaku Price Performance

OTCMKTS NPNKF remained flat at $41.82 during trading hours on Friday. Nippon Shinyaku has a 52 week low of $55.55 and a 52 week high of $56.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.01.

About Nippon Shinyaku

Nippon Shinyaku Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells pharmaceuticals and foodstuffs in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Pharmaceuticals and Functional Food Business segments. Its Pharmaceuticals Business segment offers drugs in the fields of urology, hematology, intractable and rare diseases, gynecology, and other diseases.

