Nippon Shinyaku Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPNKF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Nippon Shinyaku Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPNKF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,100 shares, a growth of 247.2% from the February 28th total of 12,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.
Nippon Shinyaku Price Performance
OTCMKTS NPNKF remained flat at $41.82 during trading hours on Friday. Nippon Shinyaku has a 52 week low of $55.55 and a 52 week high of $56.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.01.
About Nippon Shinyaku
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Nippon Shinyaku
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- Why Dollar Tree’s Family Dollar Sale Could Spark a Comeback
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- JPMorgan: The ‘NVIDIA of Banking’ Poised for More Gains?
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- Buy the Chewy Stock Reversal? Here’s Why Now Is the Time
Receive News & Ratings for Nippon Shinyaku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nippon Shinyaku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.