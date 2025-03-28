Short Interest in Orica Limited (OTCMKTS:OCLDY) Drops By 66.7%

Orica Limited (OTCMKTS:OCLDY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the February 28th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Orica Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:OCLDY remained flat at $11.53 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 60 shares, compared to its average volume of 933. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.12. Orica has a 1-year low of $9.25 and a 1-year high of $13.40.

Get Orica alerts:

Orica Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Orica Limited manufactures, distributes, and sells commercial blasting systems, mining and tunnelling support systems, and various chemical products and services in Australia, Peru, the United States, and internationally. The company provides 4D bulk explosives systems, packaged explosives, initiating systems, boosters, and seismic explosive ranges; technical services and solutions; and supplementary services.

Receive News & Ratings for Orica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.