Short Interest in Prada S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRDSF) Declines By 54.5%

Prada S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRDSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,700 shares, a decrease of 54.5% from the February 28th total of 45,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days.

Prada Stock Down 0.6 %

OTCMKTS:PRDSF traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,340. Prada has a twelve month low of $6.31 and a twelve month high of $9.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.54.

Get Prada alerts:

Prada Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Prada S.p.A. designs, produces, and distributes leather goods, footwear, and ready to wear products worldwide. The company offers its products under the Prada, Miu Miu, Church’s, and Car Shoe brands. It operates in food sector under the Marchesi 1824 brand, as well as sailing races business under Luna Rossa brand name; eyewear and fragrances sector under licensing agreements; and engages in the real estate business.

Receive News & Ratings for Prada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.