Fund 1 Investments, Llc Buys 2,000 Shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) Stock

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Free Report) major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.80 per share, with a total value of $11,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,167,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,374,220.20. The trade was a 0.02 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Fund 1 Investments, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 26th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 5,000 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.01 per share, for a total transaction of $30,050.00.

On Monday, March 24th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 30,000 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.92 per share, for a total transaction of $177,600.00.

On Thursday, March 20th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 156,500 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.62 per share, for a total transaction of $879,530.00.

On Tuesday, March 18th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 25,000 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.52 per share, with a total value of $138,000.00.

On Wednesday, March 5th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 15,500 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.43 per share, for a total transaction of $99,665.00.

On Monday, March 3rd, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 61,000 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.62 per share, with a total value of $403,820.00.

On Friday, February 28th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 56,500 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.91 per share, with a total value of $390,415.00.

On Wednesday, February 26th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 66,000 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.36 per share, with a total value of $485,760.00.

On Monday, February 24th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 93,500 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.58 per share, with a total value of $708,730.00.

On Friday, February 21st, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 310,000 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.72 per share, with a total value of $2,393,200.00.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Stock Performance

Shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.85. 449,791 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 403,146. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.43 and a 12-month high of $11.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $372.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.18 and a beta of 1.81.

Institutional Trading of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM

1-800-FLOWERS.COM ( NASDAQ:FLWS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty retailer reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.11). 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a negative return on equity of 0.76%. Equities research analysts anticipate that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLWS. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 120.1% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,664 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,999 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the 4th quarter worth $84,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Inceptionr LLC bought a new stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FLWS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.50 price target on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in a research note on Saturday, March 22nd.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Company Profile

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc provides gifts for various occasions in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Floral & Gifts, Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets, and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements, plants, gifts, personalized products, dipped berries, popcorns, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wines, and gift-quality fruits.

