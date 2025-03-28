Benchmark (LON:BMK) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Benchmark Holdings plc (LON:BMK – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 24 ($0.31) and last traded at GBX 24.50 ($0.32), with a volume of 176582 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 25.40 ($0.33).

Benchmark Stock Down 0.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.02, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of £188.32 million, a PE ratio of -4.76, a P/E/G ratio of -19.62 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 27.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 33.31.

Benchmark (LON:BMK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 8th. The company reported GBX (5.99) (($0.08)) EPS for the quarter. Benchmark had a negative net margin of 43.67% and a negative return on equity of 16.05%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Benchmark Holdings plc will post 0.9566873 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Benchmark Company Profile

Benchmark’s mission is to enable aquaculture producers to improve their sustainability and profitability.We bring together biology and technology to develop innovative products which improve yield, quality and animal health and welfare for our customers. We do this by improving the genetic make-up, health and nutrition of their stock – from broodstock and hatchery through to nursery and grow out.

Benchmark has a broad portfolio of products and solutions, including salmon eggs, live feed (artemia), diets and probiotics and sea lice treatments.

