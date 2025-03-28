Aurrigo International (LON:AURR) Sets New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

Aurrigo International plc (LON:AURR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 42 ($0.54) and last traded at GBX 42 ($0.54), with a volume of 15000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 43 ($0.56).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Aurrigo International from GBX 165 ($2.14) to GBX 135 ($1.75) and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 46.39 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 55.87. The company has a market capitalization of £18.80 million, a P/E ratio of -5.36 and a beta of -1.03.

Aurrigo is the future of first and last mile transportation for airport baggage/cargo and passenger vehicle applications. Aurrigo’s Self-Driving / autonomous Auto-Dolly, Auto-DollyTug and Auto-Cargo provide airports with a new way to move baggage and cargo around, reducing costs, improving efficiency and decreasing environmental impact and accidents.

Aurrigo’s Self-Driving passenger vehicles provide mobility within urban areas, shopping malls, airports, university campuses, science parks and other areas that are poorly served by traditional transport providers.

