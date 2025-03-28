Evoke (LON:EVOK) Trading Down 18.7% – What’s Next?

Evoke plc (LON:EVOK – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 18.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 56 ($0.72) and last traded at GBX 58.05 ($0.75). Approximately 55,595,465 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,853% from the average daily volume of 2,847,325 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 71.40 ($0.92).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Evoke from GBX 130 ($1.68) to GBX 90 ($1.16) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.81) price objective on shares of Evoke in a research report on Monday, December 16th.

Get Evoke alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Evoke

Evoke Price Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 68.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 63.49. The stock has a market cap of £224.78 million, a PE ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 0.84.

Evoke (LON:EVOK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported GBX (6.40) (($0.08)) EPS for the quarter. Evoke had a negative return on equity of 517.98% and a negative net margin of 8.50%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Evoke plc will post 12.7648305 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Evoke

In other Evoke news, insider Andrea Gisle Joosen bought 14,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 70 ($0.91) per share, for a total transaction of £10,200.40 ($13,202.69). Insiders own 27.00% of the company’s stock.

About Evoke

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Evoke Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evoke and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.