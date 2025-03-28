Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) Hits New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Shares of Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $10.88 and last traded at $10.91, with a volume of 377079 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.40.

DYN has been the subject of several research reports. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Dyne Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.46.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 1.11.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $0.04. Analysts forecast that Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Oxana Beskrovnaya sold 2,598 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total value of $36,242.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 199,087 shares in the company, valued at $2,777,263.65. This represents a 1.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,237 shares of company stock worth $77,760. Insiders own 20.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in Dyne Therapeutics by 69.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,026,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,239,000 after acquiring an additional 3,707,734 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Dyne Therapeutics by 47.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,813,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,755,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189,339 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Dyne Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $42,408,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $22,384,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 802.3% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 924,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,785,000 after buying an additional 822,201 shares in the last quarter. 96.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It is developing a portfolio of muscle disease therapeutics, including programs in myotonic dystrophy type 1; duchenne muscular dystrophy; and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

