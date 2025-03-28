LAVA Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LVTX) Short Interest Down 50.6% in March

LAVA Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LVTX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 191,500 shares, a decline of 50.6% from the February 28th total of 387,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 417,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LVTX. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of LAVA Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Leerink Partnrs lowered shares of LAVA Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Citizens Jmp downgraded LAVA Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1.50 price target (down from $2.00) on shares of LAVA Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Leerink Partners reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $2.00 price target (down from $11.00) on shares of LAVA Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.17.

Shares of LVTX traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,459. LAVA Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.85 and a 52 week high of $3.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.37. The stock has a market cap of $33.92 million, a PE ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 0.48.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sanofi bought a new stake in shares of LAVA Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,825,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in shares of LAVA Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of LAVA Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000.

LAVA Therapeutics N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing cancer treatments. The company through its Gammabody platform, develops a portfolio of novel bispecific antibodies to engage and leverage the potency and precision of gamma delta T cells to elicit an anti-tumor immune response and enhance outcomes for cancer patients.

