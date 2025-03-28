iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,380,000 shares, a decline of 76.0% from the February 28th total of 5,760,000 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,995,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SWAN Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 168.4% during the third quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of IUSB traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.98. 2,752,836 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,011,266. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.66 and a 200-day moving average of $45.89. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.21 and a fifty-two week high of $47.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 0.15.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1553 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

