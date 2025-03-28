36Kr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KRKR) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

36Kr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KRKR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, a drop of 51.7% from the February 28th total of 26,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 422,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of 36Kr in a report on Saturday, March 22nd.

36Kr Stock Performance

About 36Kr

NASDAQ KRKR traded up $0.29 on Friday, reaching $4.26. 18,981 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 132,510. 36Kr has a 12 month low of $2.76 and a 12 month high of $12.99. The company has a market cap of $8.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.12.

36Kr Holdings Inc provides content and business services in the People's Republic of China. It creates and distributes various content, including insightful reports on companies and industries, timely market updates, thought-provoking editorials, and commentaries, as well as original video and audio content in various industries, such as technology, consumer, retail, healthcare, media and entertainment, and enterprise services.

