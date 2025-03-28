NestYield Total Return Guard ETF (NYSEARCA:EGGS) Declares Dividend of $0.39

NestYield Total Return Guard ETF (NYSEARCA:EGGS – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 27th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.3927 per share on Monday, March 31st. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th.
NestYield Total Return Guard ETF Stock Down 3.0 %
NestYield Total Return Guard ETF stock traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.65. The stock had a trading volume of 3,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,111. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.38. NestYield Total Return Guard ETF has a 12 month low of $33.15 and a 12 month high of $40.13.
About NestYield Total Return Guard ETF
