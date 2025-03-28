NestYield Total Return Guard ETF (NYSEARCA:EGGS) Declares Dividend of $0.39

NestYield Total Return Guard ETF (NYSEARCA:EGGS – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 27th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.3927 per share on Monday, March 31st. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th.

NestYield Total Return Guard ETF Stock Down 3.0 %

NestYield Total Return Guard ETF stock traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.65. The stock had a trading volume of 3,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,111. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.38. NestYield Total Return Guard ETF has a 12 month low of $33.15 and a 12 month high of $40.13.

About NestYield Total Return Guard ETF

The NestYield Total Return Guard ETF (EGGS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed investing in US large cap equities directly and synthetically. The fund employs options strategies to generate income, benefit from the upside value of the equities, and hedge downside risks using a laddered options strategy EGGS was launched on Dec 26, 2024 and is issued by NestYield.

