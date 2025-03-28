Rockefeller Opportunistic Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:RMOP) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.10 Per Share

Rockefeller Opportunistic Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:RMOP – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 27th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.1031 per share on Monday, March 31st. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. This is a 23.1% increase from Rockefeller Opportunistic Municipal Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08.

Rockefeller Opportunistic Municipal Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

RMOP stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.06. 4,378 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,886. Rockefeller Opportunistic Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $24.98 and a one year high of $26.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.56.

About Rockefeller Opportunistic Municipal Bond ETF

The Rockefeller Opportunistic Municipal Bond ETF (RMOP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that broadly invests in US municipal bonds. Municipal bonds could be of any credit quality or maturity that are exempt from federal income taxes.

