Yoke Core ETF (NASDAQ:YOKE) Announces $0.02 Quarterly Dividend

Yoke Core ETF (NASDAQ:YOKE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 27th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.0226 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th.

Yoke Core ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:YOKE traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.65. 32,466 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,649. Yoke Core ETF has a 12 month low of $23.36 and a 12 month high of $25.09. The stock has a market cap of $107.84 million and a PE ratio of 22.06.

Yoke Core ETF Company Profile

EA Series Trust – Yoke Core ETF is an exchange traded fund launched and managed by Empowered Funds, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Smart Money Group, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the global region. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

