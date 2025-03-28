Yoke Core ETF (NASDAQ:YOKE) Announces $0.02 Quarterly Dividend

Yoke Core ETF (NASDAQ:YOKE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 27th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.0226 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th.
Yoke Core ETF Stock Down 1.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ:YOKE traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.65. 32,466 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,649. Yoke Core ETF has a 12 month low of $23.36 and a 12 month high of $25.09. The stock has a market cap of $107.84 million and a PE ratio of 22.06.
Yoke Core ETF Company Profile
