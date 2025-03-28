Thrivent Core Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TCPB) Raises Dividend to $0.17 Per Share

Thrivent Core Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TCPB – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 27th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.1723 per share on Monday, March 31st. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. This is a 170.1% increase from Thrivent Core Plus Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06.
Thrivent Core Plus Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of Thrivent Core Plus Bond ETF stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.65. The stock had a trading volume of 2,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,000. Thrivent Core Plus Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.11 and a 12 month high of $51.07.
About Thrivent Core Plus Bond ETF
