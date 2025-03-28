Jacqueline Zummo Sells 21,224 Shares of Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARA) Stock

Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARA – Get Free Report) insider Jacqueline Zummo sold 21,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.53, for a total transaction of $96,144.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,861 shares in the company, valued at $447,840.33. This represents a 17.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Protara Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TARA traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 790,286. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.64. Protara Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.60 and a 1 year high of $10.48.

Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.09. Equities analysts anticipate that Protara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TARA shares. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Protara Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 6th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Protara Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Lifesci Capital started coverage on Protara Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Protara Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 14th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Protara Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Protara Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Protara Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,938,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Protara Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $11,880,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Protara Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $11,030,000. Blackstone Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Protara Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,870,000. Finally, RA Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Protara Therapeutics by 78.9% during the fourth quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500,000 shares during the last quarter. 38.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Protara Therapeutics Company Profile

Protara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in advancing transformative therapies for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases. The company's lead program is TARA-002, an investigational cell therapy, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of non-muscle invasive bladder cancer and lymphatic malformations.

