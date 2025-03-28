Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) Short Interest Update

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,500 shares, a decline of 51.1% from the February 28th total of 103,300 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 609,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RBGLY traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.56. The stock had a trading volume of 183,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,059. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.69. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 52 week low of $10.24 and a 52 week high of $14.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.58.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, April 11th will be given a $0.2909 dividend. This is a positive change from Reckitt Benckiser Group’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 11th.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RBGLY. Hsbc Global Res raised Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Barclays downgraded Reckitt Benckiser Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, HSBC raised Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Reckitt Benckiser Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products worldwide. It offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; germ protection products; condoms; heartburn and indigestion solutions; joints health products; chest congestion, cough, and sinus remedies; brain health products; migraine-headaches and rheumatic pain products; sore throat medications; and hair removal products under the Airborne, Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, Move Free, Neuriva, Nurofen, Mucinex, Strepsils, and Veet brands.

