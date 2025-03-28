Potomac Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTBS) Short Interest Up 200.0% in March

Potomac Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTBS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Potomac Bancshares Price Performance

Potomac Bancshares stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.40. 1,250 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,570. Potomac Bancshares has a 12-month low of $14.00 and a 12-month high of $17.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.75 and its 200-day moving average is $15.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.83 million, a PE ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 0.20.

Get Potomac Bancshares alerts:

Potomac Bancshares (OTCMKTS:PTBS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Potomac Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Potomac Bancshares Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. Potomac Bancshares’s payout ratio is 29.27%.

(Get Free Report)

Potomac Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Charles Town that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking, savings, and individual retirement accounts; and certificates of deposit (CD). It also provides personal loans, including new and used vehicle, home equity, unsecured home improvement and personal, retail equipment, and lot loans, as well as loans secured by CD, and home equity lines of credit; commercial loans for building or office purchases, commercial real estate and construction, and production and administrative equipment purchases; lines of credit; mortgage, commercial, term, residential and commercial construction, commercial real estate, and agricultural loans; and credit and debit cards.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Potomac Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Potomac Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.