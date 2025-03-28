Saab AB (OTCMKTS:SAABY) Short Interest Down 75.7% in March

Saab AB (OTCMKTS:SAABY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,200 shares, a decrease of 75.7% from the February 28th total of 62,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 894,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Saab Trading Down 3.5 %

SAABY traded down $0.70 on Friday, hitting $19.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 357,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,986. Saab has a 12 month low of $9.68 and a 12 month high of $20.65. The stock has a market cap of $20.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.36 and a beta of 0.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.44.

Get Saab alerts:

Saab Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 14th will be given a $0.0493 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 14th. Saab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, UBS Group raised Saab from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday.

Get Our Latest Report on Saab

About Saab

(Get Free Report)

Saab AB (publ) provides products, services, and solutions for military defense, aviation, and civil security markets worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Dynamics, Surveillance, Kockums, and Combitech segments. The company develops military aviation technology, as well as conducts studies on manned and unmanned aircraft.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Saab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.