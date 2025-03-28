Wealth Minerals (OTCMKTS:WMLLF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Wealth Minerals (OTCMKTS:WMLLF – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports.

Wealth Minerals Price Performance

Wealth Minerals stock traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,063. The company has a market cap of $13.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 0.73. Wealth Minerals has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.05.

About Wealth Minerals

Wealth Minerals Ltd., a junior mineral resource exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada, Chile, Peru, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for lithium, as well as for precious metal and copper deposits. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Atacama project that comprises 144 exploration concessions covering an area of approximately 46,200 hectares located in the Atacama Salar in Region II of Antofagasta, northern Chile.

