Wealth Minerals (OTCMKTS:WMLLF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Wealth Minerals (OTCMKTS:WMLLF – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports.
Wealth Minerals Price Performance
Wealth Minerals stock traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,063. The company has a market cap of $13.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 0.73. Wealth Minerals has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.05.
About Wealth Minerals
