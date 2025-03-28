Thrivent Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TUSB) Raises Dividend to $0.17 Per Share

Thrivent Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TUSB – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 27th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.1718 per share on Monday, March 31st. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. This is a 187.3% increase from Thrivent Ultra Short Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06.
Thrivent Ultra Short Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:TUSB traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.21. 1,347 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,843. Thrivent Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.07 and a 12-month high of $50.54.
About Thrivent Ultra Short Bond ETF
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Thrivent Ultra Short Bond ETF
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- Why Dollar Tree’s Family Dollar Sale Could Spark a Comeback
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- JPMorgan: The ‘NVIDIA of Banking’ Poised for More Gains?
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- Buy the Chewy Stock Reversal? Here’s Why Now Is the Time
Receive News & Ratings for Thrivent Ultra Short Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thrivent Ultra Short Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.