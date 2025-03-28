Thrivent Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TUSB) Raises Dividend to $0.17 Per Share

Thrivent Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TUSB – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 27th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.1718 per share on Monday, March 31st. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. This is a 187.3% increase from Thrivent Ultra Short Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06.

Thrivent Ultra Short Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:TUSB traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.21. 1,347 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,843. Thrivent Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.07 and a 12-month high of $50.54.

Get Thrivent Ultra Short Bond ETF alerts:

About Thrivent Ultra Short Bond ETF

(Get Free Report)

See Also

The Thrivent Ultra Short Bond ETF (TUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of debt securities with exposure to the US fixed income market. It holds various investment-grade debt investments while maintaining an average effective maturity of two years or less.

Receive News & Ratings for Thrivent Ultra Short Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thrivent Ultra Short Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.