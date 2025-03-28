Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 27th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 8th.

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 54.9% annually over the last three years.

Get Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund alerts:

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund Price Performance

Shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.96. 80,099 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,214. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.38. Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund has a twelve month low of $10.67 and a twelve month high of $13.44.

About Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.