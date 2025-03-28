NestYield Visionary ETF Plans Dividend of $0.18 (NYSEARCA:EGGQ)

NestYield Visionary ETF (NYSEARCA:EGGQ – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 27th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.1813 per share on Monday, March 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th.

NestYield Visionary ETF Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of NestYield Visionary ETF stock traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.01. The company had a trading volume of 616 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,849. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.54. NestYield Visionary ETF has a 1-year low of $34.58 and a 1-year high of $41.24. The firm has a market cap of $14.00 million and a P/E ratio of 44.94.

About NestYield Visionary ETF

The NestYield Visionary ETF (EGGQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund actively manages a concentrated US large-cap equity portfolio, alongside options-based income strategies. Equity exposure may be held directly or collateralized synthetic positions EGGQ was launched on Dec 26, 2024 and is issued by NestYield.

