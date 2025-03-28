SmartETFs Asia Pacific Dividend Builder ETF (NYSEARCA:ADIV) Announces Dividend of $0.10

SmartETFs Asia Pacific Dividend Builder ETF (NYSEARCA:ADIV – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 27th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Monday, April 7th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th.

NYSEARCA:ADIV traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,177. SmartETFs Asia Pacific Dividend Builder ETF has a one year low of $13.51 and a one year high of $17.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.74 and its 200-day moving average is $15.71. The company has a market cap of $7.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 0.58.

The SmartETFs Asia Pacific Dividend Builder ETF (ADIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC Pacific ex-Japan NR index. The fund actively invests in Asia Pacific companies expected to have an increase in dividends over time. ADIV was launched on Mar 31, 2006 and is managed by SmartETFs.

