SmartETFs Asia Pacific Dividend Builder ETF (NYSEARCA:ADIV) Announces Dividend of $0.10

SmartETFs Asia Pacific Dividend Builder ETF (NYSEARCA:ADIV – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 27th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Monday, April 7th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th.
SmartETFs Asia Pacific Dividend Builder ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA:ADIV traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,177. SmartETFs Asia Pacific Dividend Builder ETF has a one year low of $13.51 and a one year high of $17.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.74 and its 200-day moving average is $15.71. The company has a market cap of $7.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 0.58.
SmartETFs Asia Pacific Dividend Builder ETF Company Profile
