Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:RLTY) to Issue $0.11 Monthly Dividend

Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:RLTY – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 27th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 8th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 8th.
Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities & Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities & Income Fund stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.23. The company had a trading volume of 103,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,523. Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities & Income Fund has a 1-year low of $12.98 and a 1-year high of $17.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.89.
About Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities & Income Fund
