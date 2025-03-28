Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:RLTY) to Issue $0.11 Monthly Dividend

Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:RLTY – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 27th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 8th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 8th.

Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities & Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities & Income Fund stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.23. The company had a trading volume of 103,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,523. Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities & Income Fund has a 1-year low of $12.98 and a 1-year high of $17.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.89.

About Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities & Income Fund

Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities & Income Fund is an open end balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of global region. For its equity portion, the fund invests directly and through derivatives in stocks of companies operating across financials, diversified financials, mortgage real estate investment trusts (reits) and real estate sectors.

