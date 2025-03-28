Insider Buying: The Oncology Institute, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOI) Director Buys 90,562 Shares of Stock

The Oncology Institute, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOI – Get Free Report) Director Mark L. Pacala purchased 90,562 shares of Oncology Institute stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.04 per share, for a total transaction of $94,184.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 224,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $233,969.84. This represents a 67.38 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Oncology Institute Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TOI traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.14. The company had a trading volume of 502,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 699,326. The firm has a market cap of $86.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.47. The Oncology Institute, Inc. has a one year low of $0.13 and a one year high of $1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.91, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.49.

Get Oncology Institute alerts:

Oncology Institute (NASDAQ:TOI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $100.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.15 million. Oncology Institute had a negative return on equity of 186.83% and a negative net margin of 17.63%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Oncology Institute Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FreeGulliver LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oncology Institute by 219.3% in the 4th quarter. FreeGulliver LLC now owns 600,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 412,578 shares in the last quarter. Tiff Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Oncology Institute by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Tiff Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,979,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 346,256 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Oncology Institute in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Oncology Institute by 613.6% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 127,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 109,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Oncology Institute by 190.8% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 81,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 53,382 shares during the last quarter. 36.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

The Oncology Institute, Inc, an oncology company, provides various medical oncology services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Dispensary, Patient Services, and Clinical Trials & Other. It offers physician services, in-house infusion and dispensary, clinical trial, radiation, outpatient blood product transfusion, and patient support services, as well as educational seminars, support groups, and counseling services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Oncology Institute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncology Institute and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.