Insider Buying: The Oncology Institute, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOI) Director Buys 90,562 Shares of Stock

The Oncology Institute, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOI – Get Free Report) Director Mark L. Pacala purchased 90,562 shares of Oncology Institute stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.04 per share, for a total transaction of $94,184.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 224,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $233,969.84. This represents a 67.38 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Oncology Institute Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ TOI traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.14. The company had a trading volume of 502,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 699,326. The firm has a market cap of $86.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.47. The Oncology Institute, Inc. has a one year low of $0.13 and a one year high of $1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.91, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.49.
Oncology Institute (NASDAQ:TOI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $100.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.15 million. Oncology Institute had a negative return on equity of 186.83% and a negative net margin of 17.63%.
Oncology Institute Company Profile
The Oncology Institute, Inc, an oncology company, provides various medical oncology services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Dispensary, Patient Services, and Clinical Trials & Other. It offers physician services, in-house infusion and dispensary, clinical trial, radiation, outpatient blood product transfusion, and patient support services, as well as educational seminars, support groups, and counseling services.
