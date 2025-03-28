Golden Matrix Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMGI) Director Sells $15,900.00 in Stock

Golden Matrix Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMGI – Get Free Report) Director Thomas Mcchesney sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.12, for a total transaction of $15,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 271,897 shares in the company, valued at $576,421.64. This represents a 2.68 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Thomas Mcchesney also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 28th, Thomas Mcchesney sold 257 shares of Golden Matrix Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.13, for a total transaction of $547.41.

NASDAQ GMGI traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $2.04. 85,903 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 144,814. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Golden Matrix Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.70 and a 52-week high of $6.27.

Separately, Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Golden Matrix Group in a report on Friday, February 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GMGI. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Golden Matrix Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Kera Capital Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Golden Matrix Group during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Golden Matrix Group by 56.0% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 23,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 8,408 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Golden Matrix Group by 332.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 22,420 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Golden Matrix Group by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 8,061 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.74% of the company’s stock.

Golden Matrix Group, Inc provides enterprise software-as-a-service solutions for online casino and sports betting operators. The company develops and owns online gaming intellectual property; and builds gaming platforms for customers located primarily in the Asia Pacific region. Its platform facilitates gaming customers in operating online casinos, sportsbooks, lottery, and live games; and provides customers with access to a portfolio of licensed gaming content, which are provided by gaming content providers.

