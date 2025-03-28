Organto Foods (CVE:OGO) Shares Up 18.5% – Still a Buy?

Organto Foods Inc. (CVE:OGO – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 18.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16. Approximately 118,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 222,515 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

Organto Foods Trading Down 3.6 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.08 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.07. The company has a market cap of C$4.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,545.02, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 0.66.

About Organto Foods

Organto Foods Inc engages in the sourcing, processing, packaging, distribution, and marketing of organic and value-added fruit, and vegetable products. The company's products include vegetable and fruit products comprising asparagus, avocado, blueberries, ginger, herbs, mango, limes, raspberries, snow peas, sugar snaps, fine green beans, and other products under the I AM Organic, Awesome, Fresh Organic Choice brands.

