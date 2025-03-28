Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) Trading Up 3.2% – Should You Buy?

Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS – Get Free Report) was up 3.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $245.06 and last traded at $245.22. Approximately 18,305 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 22% from the average daily volume of 14,978 shares. The stock had previously closed at $237.67.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Hingham Institution for Savings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 22nd.

The stock has a market cap of $516.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $252.82 and a 200 day moving average of $256.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The savings and loans company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter. Hingham Institution for Savings had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 2.95%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings during the 4th quarter worth about $403,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hingham Institution for Savings by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 2,863 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in Hingham Institution for Savings during the fourth quarter worth approximately $295,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in Hingham Institution for Savings by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 886 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth grew its holdings in Hingham Institution for Savings by 549.2% during the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 11,069 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,813,000 after purchasing an additional 9,364 shares during the last quarter. 49.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hingham Institution for Savings provides various financial products and services to individuals and small businesses in the United States. It offers savings, checking, money market, demand, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company provides commercial and residential real estate, construction, home equity, commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans.

