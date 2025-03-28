Genter Capital International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:GENW) Declares Dividend of $0.05

Genter Capital International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:GENW – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 27th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.045 per share on Monday, March 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th.

Genter Capital International Dividend ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA GENW traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.16. The stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 143. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $558,000.00 and a P/E ratio of 13.38. Genter Capital International Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $9.99 and a 12 month high of $11.53.

About Genter Capital International Dividend ETF

The Genter Capital International Dividend ETF (GENW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in foreign and domestic, large cap securities, selected and weighted based on a quantitative screening and fundamental analysis.

