Genter Capital International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:GENW) Declares Dividend of $0.05

Genter Capital International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:GENW – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 27th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.045 per share on Monday, March 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th.
Genter Capital International Dividend ETF Stock Down 1.3 %
Shares of NYSEARCA GENW traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.16. The stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 143. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $558,000.00 and a P/E ratio of 13.38. Genter Capital International Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $9.99 and a 12 month high of $11.53.
About Genter Capital International Dividend ETF
