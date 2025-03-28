Alpha Blue Capital US Small Mid Cap Dynamic ETF (NASDAQ:ABCS) Plans $0.05 Dividend

Alpha Blue Capital US Small Mid Cap Dynamic ETF (NASDAQ:ABCS – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 27th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.0506 per share on Monday, March 31st. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th.

Shares of Alpha Blue Capital US Small Mid Cap Dynamic ETF stock traded down $0.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.52. 3,685 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,012. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.18 million, a PE ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 0.91. Alpha Blue Capital US Small Mid Cap Dynamic ETF has a 1-year low of $25.29 and a 1-year high of $30.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.88.

The Alpha Blue Capital US Small-Mid Cap Dynamic ETF (ABCS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that aims for long-term capital appreciation by investing in US small- and mid-cap stocks and ETFs. ABCS was launched on Dec 20, 2023 and is issued by Alpha.

