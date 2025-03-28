Alpha Blue Capital US Small Mid Cap Dynamic ETF (NASDAQ:ABCS) Plans $0.05 Dividend

Alpha Blue Capital US Small Mid Cap Dynamic ETF (NASDAQ:ABCS – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 27th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.0506 per share on Monday, March 31st. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th.
Alpha Blue Capital US Small Mid Cap Dynamic ETF Price Performance
Shares of Alpha Blue Capital US Small Mid Cap Dynamic ETF stock traded down $0.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.52. 3,685 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,012. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.18 million, a PE ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 0.91. Alpha Blue Capital US Small Mid Cap Dynamic ETF has a 1-year low of $25.29 and a 1-year high of $30.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.88.
Alpha Blue Capital US Small Mid Cap Dynamic ETF Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Alpha Blue Capital US Small Mid Cap Dynamic ETF
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- Why Dollar Tree’s Family Dollar Sale Could Spark a Comeback
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- JPMorgan: The ‘NVIDIA of Banking’ Poised for More Gains?
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Buy the Chewy Stock Reversal? Here’s Why Now Is the Time
Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Blue Capital US Small Mid Cap Dynamic ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Blue Capital US Small Mid Cap Dynamic ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.