FIRE Funds Income Target ETF (NYSEARCA:FIRI) Declares Dividend of $0.19

FIRE Funds Income Target ETF (NYSEARCA:FIRI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 27th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.1863 per share on Monday, March 31st. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th.

FIRE Funds Income Target ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FIRI stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.26. 308 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 580. FIRE Funds Income Target ETF has a 12-month low of $19.26 and a 12-month high of $20.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.60.

About FIRE Funds Income Target ETF

The FIRE Funds Income Target ETF (FIRI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that seeks current income by investing in a portfolio of ETFs that hold stocks, bonds, commodities, single underlying security, or multiple assets.

