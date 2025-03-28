Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.09 Per Share

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 27th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.0921 per share on Monday, March 31st. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. This is a 15.0% increase from Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08.

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Price Performance

CGCP traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $22.41. The company had a trading volume of 901,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 982,119. The stock has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.55. Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF has a 1-year low of $21.82 and a 1-year high of $23.34.

Get Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF alerts:

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

The Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (CGCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in bonds and other debt securities issued by corporate and government entities from around the globe, with no limitations regarding credit ratings and maturities.

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.