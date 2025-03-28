Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.09 Per Share

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 27th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.0921 per share on Monday, March 31st. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. This is a 15.0% increase from Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08.
Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Price Performance
CGCP traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $22.41. The company had a trading volume of 901,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 982,119. The stock has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.55. Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF has a 1-year low of $21.82 and a 1-year high of $23.34.
Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF
- Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing
- Why Dollar Tree’s Family Dollar Sale Could Spark a Comeback
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- JPMorgan: The ‘NVIDIA of Banking’ Poised for More Gains?
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- Buy the Chewy Stock Reversal? Here’s Why Now Is the Time
Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.