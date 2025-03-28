Short Interest in GlucoTrack, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCTK) Drops By 63.9%

GlucoTrack, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCTK – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 283,900 shares, a decline of 63.9% from the February 28th total of 787,200 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,750,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in GlucoTrack stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in GlucoTrack, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCTK – Free Report) by 315.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 112,787 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 85,626 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 14.10% of GlucoTrack worth $42,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GCTK traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.21. The company had a trading volume of 2,266,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,525,601. GlucoTrack has a 1 year low of $0.16 and a 1 year high of $99.00. The company has a market cap of $2.13 million, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of -0.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.74 and a 200 day moving average of $16.00.

GlucoTrack, Inc, a medical device company, focused on the design, development, and commercialization of novel technologies for people with diabetes in the United States. It develops GlucoTrack, a noninvasive glucose monitoring device that helps people with diabetes and pre-diabetics to obtain blood glucose level readings without the pain.

