Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Trading Up 3.4% – Here’s Why

Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Free Report) was up 3.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $99.23 and last traded at $98.63. Approximately 2,014,792 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 3,944,704 shares. The stock had previously closed at $95.38.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BIDU. Nomura Securities downgraded Baidu from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Baidu in a research report on Saturday, March 8th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Baidu from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Baidu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Nomura cut Baidu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.25.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on BIDU
Baidu Stock Performance
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Baidu
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new position in Baidu during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. GeoWealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Baidu by 88.5% during the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 656 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Baidu during the third quarter worth $82,000.
Baidu Company Profile
Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Baidu
- How to Short Nasdaq: An Easy-to-Follow Guide
- Why Dollar Tree’s Family Dollar Sale Could Spark a Comeback
- How to start investing in penny stocks
- JPMorgan: The ‘NVIDIA of Banking’ Poised for More Gains?
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- Buy the Chewy Stock Reversal? Here’s Why Now Is the Time
Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.