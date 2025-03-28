Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s Why

Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 665,804 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 71% from the previous session’s volume of 388,298 shares.The stock last traded at $264.46 and had previously closed at $265.86.
The firm has a market capitalization of $65.67 billion, a PE ratio of 24.88 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $271.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $269.98.
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th will be given a $0.8888 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 27th. This is a boost from Vanguard Large-Cap ETF’s previous dividend of $0.86.
Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.
