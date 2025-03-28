Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s Why

Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 665,804 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 71% from the previous session’s volume of 388,298 shares.The stock last traded at $264.46 and had previously closed at $265.86.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $65.67 billion, a PE ratio of 24.88 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $271.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $269.98.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th will be given a $0.8888 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 27th. This is a boost from Vanguard Large-Cap ETF’s previous dividend of $0.86.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Abound Wealth Management raised its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 13,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,681,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 11,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,120,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 4,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.