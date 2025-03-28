First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) Short Interest Up 94.1% in March

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 131,000 shares, a growth of 94.1% from the February 28th total of 67,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 335,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SteelPeak Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 15,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 9,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Walker Asset Management LLC increased its stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 18,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 472.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 93.4% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 605 shares in the last quarter.
NASDAQ HYLS traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.02. 1,532,937 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 227,185. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.12 and a fifty-two week high of $42.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.65.
The First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (HYLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund is an actively managed fund holding up to 130% in long positions in high yield bonds it expects to outperform, and up to 30% short positions in issues it expects to underperform.
